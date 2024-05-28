Top track

The Beatnuts - Se Acabo (feat. Method Man)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Beatnuts

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Beatnuts - Se Acabo (feat. Method Man)
Got a code?

About

The legendary American hip-hop group are routinely acknowledged by Q-Tip as being members of Native Tongues.

Duo members, JuJu and Psycho Les, are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, The Beatnuts: Street Level.

The group have produced...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Beatnuts

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.