Trance Records' Cupid Shuffle

Cafe Erzulie
Thu, 8 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
V-Day looking a lil lonely? we got u.

Feb 8th we’re bringing you our first event of the year, CUPID SHUFFLE: Valentine’s Edition! This event is for friends, lovers, and the community to enjoy! We’ve got a stacked lineup of DJ sets with no music genre left...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lovie, TEE EM DEE, DJ Ino

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

