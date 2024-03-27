DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The College Dropout -- An Orchestral Rendition

The Steel Yard
Wed, 27 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.83
About

We miss the old Kanye. On it’s 20th anniversary, we’re bringing back one of our favourite orchestral renditions of all time for one night only, a debut classic album, The College Dropout...

At a time when gangsta rap ruled the charts, a very different Kan...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

