MBS FESTIVAL w/ Numah, Mee Shel, LaFrange & more

DOCK B
Sat, 24 Feb, 3:00 pm
GigsParis
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

C’est l’anniversaire de Moodboard Session ! À l’occasion, nous avons invité la famille MBS pour vous préparer une programmation de folie.

Dès 15h00, venez profiter des concerts et des stands - friperies, bijoux, gems... plein de surprises vous attendent !...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par DOCK B & Moodboard Session
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open3:00 pm

