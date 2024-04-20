DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AHF - Introduction to Mezcal Course

AC Hotel By Marriott Tucson Downtown
Sat, 20 Apr, 10:00 am
Food & drinkTucson
$219.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Introduction to Mezcal Course

Saturday, April 20

10am-12:30pm

$210

21+

Designed for amateurs and professionals alike, the Introductory Course is intended to open your window into the vast and diverse world of agave spirits. We’ll learn the basics of h...

This is a 21+ event
Agave Heritage Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

AC Hotel By Marriott Tucson Downtown

151 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, Arizona 85701, United States
Doors open10:00 am

