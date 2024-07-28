DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Future Islands

Bristol Beacon
Sun, 28 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£42.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
If Future Islands’ songs once seemed like invitations to witness scenes from someone else’s life, People Who Aren’t There Anymore presents the whole absorbing saga, transmuting hurt to hope in the triumph of this band’s career. Here is excitement, devastat...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by FKP Scorpio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Future Islands

Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
