Dave Harrington + Yuka C Honda + Josh Johnson

Healing Force of the Universe
Wed, 31 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsAlhambra
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dave Harrington, of DARKSIDE, has been on a tear collaborating with excellent musicians in various rooms across Los Angeles and beyond. This night, Harrington's debut at the new record store in Pasadena, Healing Force of the Universe, will be no diffe***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dave Harrington, Yuka C. Honda, Josh Johnson

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

