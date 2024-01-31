DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dave Harrington, of DARKSIDE, has been on a tear collaborating with excellent musicians in various rooms across Los Angeles and beyond. This night, Harrington's debut at the new record store in Pasadena, Healing Force of the Universe, will be no diffe***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.