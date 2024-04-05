Top track

A Mí Me Juzgan Por Ser Mujer

Pelada

Sleeping Village
Fri, 5 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
About

$18 Adv, $23 Dos + Fees | 21+

Pelada, the duo of singer Chris Vargas and producer Tobias Rochman, broke out of Montreal’s underground warehouse rave scene in 2014 after uploading tracks to Soundcloud which caught the attention of the global dance music sc...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

