Joy Again - Another Song About Ghosts

Joy Again

Eulogy
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$29.21

About

Eulogy Presents: Joy Again

Saturday, April 20th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Joy Again

“Inspiration is an egg laid by the mother goose named Destiny” -JFK.

For Joy Again, inspiration indiscriminately bounces...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joy Again

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

