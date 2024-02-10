DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oslo Klubb ft. Oh Annie Oh

Oslo Hackney
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Late-night music for dancing, with...

OH ANNIE OH

Every Saturday in February

Oh Annie Oh, a London club culture mainstay, blends diverse electronic genres to craft electrifying sets. Hailing from Seoul, her Night Dreams parties and Reprezent Radio resid...

18+
Presented by Oslo Klubb.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oh Annie Oh

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.