Top track

Faron - Fabrizio Mammarella Ambient Remix

ITALIAN DANCE WAVE x SUW | OffWeek-end 2024

La Terrrazza
Thu, 13 Jun, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ITALIAN DANCE WAVE se ha convertido en un movimiento icónico en la escena berlinesa. Se ha arraigado y extendido por destacados clubes de la capital electrónica, como Berghain/Panorama Bar y Sūr Vilde Renate, y ahora desembarca en Barcelona para conquistar...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Fabrizio Mammarella, Pablo Bozzi, Franz Scala and 1 more

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

