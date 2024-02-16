DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Every Friday & Saturday night, we bring the party vibes back to Hackney Central for our Oslo Klubb series, with the OK resident DJs providing high-quality bops to keep you moving until the early hours across two floors.
Oslo celebrates it's 10th anniversa...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.