Wrong Speed Records All-Dayer 2

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 23 Mar, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Baba Yaga's Hut & Wrong Speed Records Presents:

Wrong Speed Records All-Dayer 2

Featuring:

Bloody Head

Objections

Jellyskin

Henry Blacker

Pohl

Jacken Elswyth

Fupper

23rd MARCH 2024 - FREE ENTRY - STRONGROOM BAR

All Ages but under 18 have to be gone before 9
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Bloody Head, Objections, Jellyskin and 4 more

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
300 capacity

