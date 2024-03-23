DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut & Wrong Speed Records Presents:
Wrong Speed Records All-Dayer 2
Featuring:
Bloody Head
Objections
Jellyskin
Henry Blacker
Pohl
Jacken Elswyth
Fupper
23rd MARCH 2024 - FREE ENTRY - STRONGROOM BAR
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.