Movement is Medicine

No90 Hackney Wick
Sat, 24 Feb, 1:00 pm
From £7
Who we are as a Brand:

Movement is Medicine bridges the gap between fitness, education, movement and rhythm by combining neuroscience, dance and music.

The Method

Movement is Medicine is a neuroscience backed method for mind and body that combines movem...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Studio 9294.
No90 Hackney Wick

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

