DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Coming off the heels of their latest album Dark Parade, the mighty legends of epic doom from the USA have announced their retirement from live touring, but not without one last blast on the road! This will be an exclusive UK appearance in 2024 for both Cir...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.