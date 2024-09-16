DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cirith Ungol

O2 Academy Islington
Mon, 16 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Coming off the heels of their latest album Dark Parade, the mighty legends of epic doom from the USA have announced their retirement from live touring, but not without one last blast on the road! This will be an exclusive UK appearance in 2024 for both Cir...

This is a 14+ event. Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Night Demon, Cirith Ungol

Venue

O2 Academy Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

