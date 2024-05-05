Top track

Anz, Call Super, Peach, Special Guest TBA, +more

Hope Works
Sun, 5 May, 11:45 pm
DJSheffield
£10

About

La Rumba host UK heavyweights, Anz and Call Super, with Peach, Zubz, Malus and a special guest TBA at Hope Works for our second instalment of our day & night party on May Bank Holiday.

Tickets for our daytime party with Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Quintet, O'Fly...

This is an 18+ event
La Rumba x We Out Here
Lineup

Anz, Call Super, Peach

Venue

Hope Works

Sussex Rd, South Yorkshire, S4 7YQ, Sheffield
Doors open11:45 pm
500 capacity

