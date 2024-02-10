DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

"Last Night a Dj Saved My Life" - Disco 70 Tribute

SPAZIOPORTO
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Un tributo alla disco dance degli anni 70 con una scaletta suonata dal vivo che farà ballare e divertire.

Tutte le età
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

