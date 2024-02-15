Top track

The Schmoozenbergs - Cortisol Swing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Schmoozenbergs

Square Chapel Arts Centre
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsHalifax
£17.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Schmoozenbergs - Cortisol Swing
Got a code?

About

Conjuring up the mood of 1930s Paris, fused with flavours of Eastern Europe and a liberal sprinkling of high-energy folk, The Schmoozenbergs’ uplifting music will put a smile on your face and a spring in your step. Influenced by a cocktail of musical tradi...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Square Chapel Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Square Chapel Arts Centre

10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.