DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lovely People, get ready for the first edition of The Soft Life Brunch, A Worldclass Travelling Afrobeats & Amapiano Brunch.
EVERY LAST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH AT CIEL ROOFTOP
#SoftLifeBrunch will feature a World Class Brunch & Cocktails at the Ciel Rooftop...
No, however, they take all major credit cards.
Unfortunately, we are not able to add more people to booked reservations as seating is extremely limited.
In order to support the celebratory environment of Ciel Social Club, we kindly request that all of our guests dress business casual or better (dress shorts are permitted). Please no hoodies, flip-flops/athletic sandals, athletic or cargo shorts, activewear, or sweats. Dress code is strictly enforced
Weather permitting, yes!
Yes, however, the venue has $5 per person plating fee.
Text or WhatsApp 202-599-5352
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.