The Softlife Brunch DC w/ Bottomless Mimosas

Ciel Social Club
Sun, 31 Mar, 1:00 pm
Food & drinkWashington D.C.
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lovely People, get ready for the first edition of The Soft Life Brunch, A Worldclass Travelling Afrobeats & Amapiano Brunch.

EVERY LAST SUNDAY OF THE MONTH AT CIEL ROOFTOP

#SoftLifeBrunch will feature a World Class Brunch & Cocktails at the Ciel Rooftop...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Soweto Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Ciel Social Club

601 K Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

FAQs

Does the venue accept cash?

No, however, they take all major credit cards.

Can I add more people to my reservation?

Unfortunately, we are not able to add more people to booked reservations as seating is extremely limited.

What is the dress code?

In order to support the celebratory environment of Ciel Social Club, we kindly request that all of our guests dress business casual or better (dress shorts are permitted). Please no hoodies, flip-flops/athletic sandals, athletic or cargo shorts, activewear, or sweats. Dress code is strictly enforced

Will the patio be open?

Weather permitting, yes!

Can I bring my own cake?

Yes, however, the venue has $5 per person plating fee.

How do I make a birthday or bottle service reservation?

Text or WhatsApp 202-599-5352

