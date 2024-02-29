DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Welcomes ft. Dam Swindle

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 29 Feb, 9:00 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Orlove by Night & Stereo Punks

Welcome

DAM SWINDLE

It was in 2011 that Dutch pair Lars Dales and Maarten Smeets quickly broke through in the electronic music scene. Since then they have become known for their widescreen approach to making and playing cl...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Orlove By Night & Stereo Punks
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dam Swindle

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

