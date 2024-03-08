Top track

Latino Fest (Birmingham) March 2024

Zumhof
Fri, 8 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Latino Fest is coming back to Birmingham this March!

2 rooms of DJ's playing the best Latin music to 600+ Latin music lovers.

Room 1 - Reggaeton, Latin Pop, Baile Funk, Dembow & Guaracha (Open from 10pm-3am)

Expect to hear: Daddy Yankee / Maluma / J Bla...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Latino Fest.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Zumhof

29 Heath Mill Lane, Birmingham, B9 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

