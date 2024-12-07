Top track

Michael Brun, Louie - All I Ever Wanted

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Michael Brun

La Bellevilloise
Sat, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Michael Brun, Louie - All I Ever Wanted
Got a code?

About

Super! présente

Michaël Brun en concert le 03 mai 2024 au Trabendo

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michael Brun

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.