Ty Segall - Solo Acoustic

Draussen im Grünen
Thu, 15 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€33.66

About

Die Diagnose Hyperaktivitätssyndrom scheint bei Ty Segall aus Laguna Beach, Kalifornien noch schwer untertrieben. Allein zwischen 2008 und 2014 veröffentlicht der Musiker mit Jahrgang 1987 ein gutes Dutzend Studioalben.

Dabei lebt Ty Segall wie Kollegen z...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Konzertdirektion Palme, Draussen Im Grünen & OHA! Music
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ty Segall

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

