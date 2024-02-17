DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Coldest Winter Ever 5: Whiteout

Knockdown Center
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 am
From $56.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Icon Queen MUVA Sinia Alaia & Ballroom Throwbacks Presents "Coldest Winter Ever 5: Whiteout" Come and celebrate the "Oscars of ballroom culture" with 5th installment of The Coldest Winter Ever Ball. This year our sponsors & us have over $80K of grand prize...

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 am

