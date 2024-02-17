DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Icon Queen MUVA Sinia Alaia & Ballroom Throwbacks Presents "Coldest Winter Ever 5: Whiteout" Come and celebrate the "Oscars of ballroom culture" with 5th installment of The Coldest Winter Ever Ball. This year our sponsors & us have over $80K of grand prize...
