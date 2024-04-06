DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Trancecoda make their long overdue and requested return to Birmingham on Saturday 6th April! Taking over the brand new XOYO and teaming up with Anomaly for the very first time to bring you a 3 hour set from the legendary Paul van Dyk + More TBA! 🙌🏻
Paul...
