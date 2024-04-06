Top track

Duality

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paul van Dyk (For The Record 3 Hour Set) : Birmingham Trancecoda

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 6 Apr, 4:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Duality
Got a code?

About

Trancecoda make their long overdue and requested return to Birmingham on Saturday 6th April! Taking over the brand new XOYO and teaming up with Anomaly for the very first time to bring you a 3 hour set from the legendary Paul van Dyk + More TBA! 🙌🏻

Paul...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paul Van Dyk

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.