DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

International Women's Day - Sisters of Funk

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We're super excited to welcome Sisters of Funk to the Juju's stage for an International Women's Day special! Expect a high-energy live show with this 12-piece funk, pop & soul band. Free entry, come down and celebrate IWD with us <3

ABOUT SISTERS OF FUNK...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.