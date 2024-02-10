DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dead Inside

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sat, 10 Feb, 6:00 pm
DJChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FREE

Dead Inside DJs spin Dead-only vinyl and live visuals from Hydrosonic Light Show

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

