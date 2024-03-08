DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jesse Clayton, Pink Sky

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a co-bill evening packed with synthesizers and emotional soundscapes.

Jesse Clayton and Pink Sky

Hi-Fi Pizza Pi Pop-up

Jesse Clayton, a visionary in electronic music, sculpts sonic landscapes that transcend traditional boundaries, blending s...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jesse Clayton

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

