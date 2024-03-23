DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SERPENT (BCN) + YOVOY (MAD)

El Sótano
Sat, 23 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El próximo 23 de marzo nos visitan los barcelonenes Serpent, banda de post-hardcore con miembros procedentes de otros combos como Cinder, Gundown, Col·lapse etc

Junto a ellos, los madrileños YOVOY con su particular rock oscuro y melancolico.

Serpent surg...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.