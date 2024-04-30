Top track

Ghost Town

Layto, Kode

Quarry House Tavern
Tue, 30 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tuesday, April 30th 2024
Layto + Kode
8:30PM - $15 - All Ages

LAYTO
Boston, MA
https://www.iamlayto.com/about

Layto [aka Paul Catalano] was born and raised in Boston. Being the youngest of five, in the midst of family turmoil and dysfunction, m...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Layto

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

