bosco herrero - LA CARNAZA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

bosco herrero + tarchi

Independance Club
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€15.50

bosco herrero - LA CARNAZA
About

el futuro abriendose paso

todas las edades (necesario traer DNI + autorización de tutor legal para menores de 18 años, menos de 16 años acompañados)).

organizado por @cero.en.conducta
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

bosco herrero, tarchi

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

