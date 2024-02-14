DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lemonade Bangs Valentines Rave

Headrow House
Wed, 14 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LEEDS, we welcome you to the Lemonade Bangs Valentines Day Rave. Hosted at one of the hottest venues in the city, Headrow House.

Join us for the ultimate Valentines motive as our trusted team of resident DJ’s soundtrack your night playing all your favouri...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Lemonade Bangs.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

