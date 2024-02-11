You will need to access your tickets via the Roundhouse Online Wallet at - wallet.roundhouse.org.uk

Your tickets WILL NOT be available in the DICE app.

Just follow the below steps to access your ticket to the show:

Head to wallet.roundhouse.org.uk on the day on the event

Sign in using the email address linked to your DICE account - if you already had a Roundhouse account under the same email address, enter the password associated with this email address. If you didn’t have one, Roundhouse will have created one for you and you’ll just need to reset the password before logging in.

If you need to reset your password, you’ll be taken to roundhouse.org.uk, but you need to log in again at wallet.roundhouse.org.uk to access your ticket.

The QR code should appear a couple of hours before the stated time on your ticket

If you have any issues, please speak to the box office when you arrive and our team will be happy to assist you.