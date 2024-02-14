Top track

Wouldn't You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

flirting. + Pigeon Dog + Aqualine

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wouldn't You
Got a code?

About

A Valentine's Day Special with flirting. + special guests Pigeon Dog and Aqualine (performing a special acoustic set).

flirting. are an anxiety-pop band who formed somewhere around the start of 2016 in East London. Whilst they might have come together ori...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Blue Last.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

flirting., Aqualine

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.