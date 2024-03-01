DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plastic Passion

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Plastic Passion würdigt die 80er, die goldene Ära des Pop, als Synthesizer und Drummachine Einzug hielten und setzt einen geschmackssicheren Gegenpunkt zu den unzähligen Trash-Partys, auch, äh, bei uns im Haus. Schließlich hatte dieses Jahrzehnt doch jede...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Schlachthof Wiesbaden.
Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open10:00 pm

