Ukrainian Superband DakhaBrakha

The Local
Tue, 25 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $37.50

About DakhaBrakha

Fierce advocates for an end to the Russian war in Ukraine, folk-punk band DakhaBrakha, a quartet from Kyiv, has long served as ambassadors for Ukrainian music and culture, at once preserving and transforming them.

DakhaBrakha got their start in Kyiv’s ava Read more

Event information

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DakhaBrakha

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

