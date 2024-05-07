DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chastity Trilogy Tour

Songbyrd
Tue, 7 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brandon Williams makes resonant songs that capture isolation and resilience. As the songwriter behind Chastity, the Whitby, Ontario musician has made 3 unrelentingly perceptive albums culminating in the cathartic 'Suffer Summer', which is out January 13 vi...

This is an an all age event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chastity

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.