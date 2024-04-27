Top track

She is Lost

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Your Funeral Party

Covo Club
Sat, 27 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
From €12.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

She is Lost
Got a code?

About

Transmission Bologna presents YOUR FUNERAL PARTY: Bologna's first Post-Punk Festival.

Saturday April 27, in the setting of the most important Indie/AtlRock venue of the city, the COVO CLUB.

LIVE CONCERTS - DJSET - AFTERSHOW PARTY - MERCH AREA - COCKTAIL...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Lineup

1
The Black Veils, The Foreign Resort, JE T'AIME and 1 more

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.