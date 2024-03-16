Top track

David Ryder Prangley + Drew Davies

The Finsbury
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

David Ryder Prangley - Rachel Stamp frontman and his band play songs from his solo albums 'Vampire Deluxe', 'Black Magic & True Love' and new material.

Drew Davies - ""Anthemic 70's gusto big enough to fill an arena" - CLASH

Parenthesis Dot Dot D...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lost Kitten
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Ryder-Prangley, Drew Davies

Venue

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

