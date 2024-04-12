Top track

Il mondo prima

RFF24 - abbonamento

Teatro della Regina
Fri, 12 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsCattolica
€29.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Abbonamento valido per tutti e 3 i giorni, per tutti gli eventi a pagamento del Festival che si svolgono al Teatro della Regina

VENERDI 12 APRILE

20.30 – apertura porte

21.00 - Opening Act: "Dove volano le Graphic Novel" Power point deluxe di DR. PIRA...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Better Days.

Lineup

Maria Antonietta, Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti

Venue

Teatro della Regina

Piazza Della Repubblica, Piazza della Repubblica, Cattolica, Rimini 47841, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

