VOIID + Hot Wife

The Victoria
Mon, 13 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“It couldn’t be anyone else. It has to be us four,” says VOIID’s lead vocalist, Anji Greenwood. With a newly confessional bend and a sound that straddles the faultline between alt-rock and post-punk, the band’s debut LP, Watering Dead Flowers, couldn’t be...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Short Waves
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VOIID

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

