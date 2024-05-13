DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“It couldn’t be anyone else. It has to be us four,” says VOIID’s lead vocalist, Anji Greenwood. With a newly confessional bend and a sound that straddles the faultline between alt-rock and post-punk, the band’s debut LP, Watering Dead Flowers, couldn’t be...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.