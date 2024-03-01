Top track

Spoink - Troubles Coming

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SPOINK RELEASE PARTY

La Java
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spoink - Troubles Coming
Got a code?

About

C’est avec grand plaisir que nous célébrerons la sortie de notre nouvel album : "Spoink Live au Cabaret Sauvage", au club mythique de la Java !

L’occasion de faire une grosse fête, un concert de 2 heures, qui sera prolongé au club par le label Nowadays Re...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.