Left To Suffer, Waste, + Locals

The Elm
Fri, 3 May, 6:30 pm
GigsEvansville
$22.61

About

*There will be tickets at the door for this event!*

Left To Suffer is coming through with WASTE.

Local Support:

Null Valley

Cohen

Avow

Weeded Out

This is an all ages event
Presented by Evansville Shows
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Waste, Left to Suffer

Venue

The Elm

120 North Elm Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420, United States

Doors open6:30 pm
299 capacity

