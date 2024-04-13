Top track

Hidrogenesse - José Miguel el libertario

Hidrogenesse

El Sol
Sat, 13 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53

About

Hidrogenesse presentan en Madrid su último trabajo “Ciutat de sorra”, su fantástico y peculiar disco sobre la transformación y las problemáticas de una gran ciudad como Barcelona. Es un disco singular tanto en la forma como en el fondo.

Son nueve microc...

All ages
Presented by El Sol.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hidrogenesse

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

