Top track

Portal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ski Lift

New Cross Inn
Wed, 20 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Portal
Got a code?

About

Of Course + New Cross Live present

Ski Lift
linktr.ee/skiliftband

Wholesale
https://www.instagram.com/wholesale.band/

Wednesday 20th March 2024
New Cross Inn
London
Doors 6pm
Tickets £7 ADV | £10 OTD

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ski Lift

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.