DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The New Colossus - Day 5 - Day Party (FREE)

Pianos: Showroom
Sun, 10 Mar, 12:45 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The New Colossus - Day 5 - Day Party (FREE)

1:00 airu (ES)

1:45 The Wesleys (CA)

2:30 Sugar For The Pill (GR)

3:15 Hause Plants (PT)

4:00 Hotel Lux (UK)

4:45 Reme (ES/UK)

5:30 Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys (DE)

6:15 Slash Need (CA)

The New Colossus...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PIANOS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
airu, The Wesleys, Sugar For The Pill and 4 more

Venue

Pianos: Showroom

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open12:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.