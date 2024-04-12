Top track

Lovely World - Don't Lay Me Down

Lovely World Live!

The Basement
Fri, 12 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsClemson
From $12.98

Lovely World - Don't Lay Me Down
About

Lovely World back home!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Basement.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lovely World

Venue

The Basement

101 Keith Street, Clemson, South Carolina 29631, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

