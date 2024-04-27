DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Josephine Foster

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“A vibrating voice to shake the soul” -NPR.

North American artist and poet, Josephine Foster, has lent her warbling mezzo-soprano and interpretive wit to nearly two decades of self-produced recordings.

Foster has lead a variety of ensembles around the wo...

This is a 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 21+).
Presented by Columbo Music
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Josephine Foster

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:30 pm

