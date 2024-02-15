Top track

Albert Newton · "Twin Earth" Release party

Hark records
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

Venez célébrer la sortie du premier album d'Albert newton, « Twin Earth », chez Hark Records.

Showcase d'Albert Newton et projection en avant-première de « Twin Earth, a space-time map ».

Gratuit sur réservation, places limitées.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Hark records
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hark records

76 Rue Léon Frot, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

