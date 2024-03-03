DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
3 is the Magic Number! Yes it is! And on 3/3 we're celebrating all things De La Soul in a big way!
It's been nearly a year since the exciting release of the De La Soul catalog onto streaming platforms and also the untimely passing of Dave "Trugoy the Dove...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.