De La Day Party: A Celebration of De La Soul & The Native Tongues Family

Songbyrd
Sun, 3 Mar, 12:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
From $4.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

3 is the Magic Number! Yes it is! And on 3/3 we're celebrating all things De La Soul in a big way!

It's been nearly a year since the exciting release of the De La Soul catalog onto streaming platforms and also the untimely passing of Dave "Trugoy the Dove...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Songbyrd LLC dba Songbyrd Music House.
Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

